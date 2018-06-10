High School Volleyball Officials Needed

Girls Volleyball

The Channel Coast Volleyball Officials Association will be holding an informational meeting for anyone interested in officiating high-school volleyball for the 2018 fall girls' season.

The meeting will be held at the Sunset Hills Country Club ballroom, 4155 Erbes Road in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m.

Interested individuals should attend this meeting which covers the fees, expectations, requirements, and salaries.

The CCVOA calls matches within the Santa Barbara and Carpinteria areas. The training occurs only once a year in July and August.

For additional information and an application, please visit the web site channelcoastofficials.org or call 805-499-7067.