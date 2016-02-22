Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 5:50 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

High Schoolers Invited to Compete in Architerctural Foundation of Santa Barbara Design Competition

By Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara | February 22, 2016 | 9:50 a.m.

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the return of its award winning High School Design Competition in 2016.

Up to 50 high school students in Santa Barbara County will compete March 15, 2016, at the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in an eight-hour architectural design charrette.

They will design a building based on a predetermined program and site, presented to them by competition organizers. Each student will propose a unique design solution by sketching, drafting, painting or using other means of their choosing, expressing their ideas on paper.

This competition is free to all student participants, and design entries will be judged by a jury of architects at the same venue March 19. Winners will receive prizes donated by supporters of the Architectural Foundation.

For more information, visit www.afsb.org.  Contact Executive Director Allison Marcillac at 805.965.6307 or [email protected] with any additional questions.

The foundation's office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

— Founded in 1983, the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is a public nonprofit charitable organization with the goal of enhancing our community’s awareness and appreciation of architecture and the built environment.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 