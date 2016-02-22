High Schoolers Invited to Compete in Architerctural Foundation of Santa Barbara Design Competition

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the return of its award winning High School Design Competition in 2016.

Up to 50 high school students in Santa Barbara County will compete March 15, 2016, at the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in an eight-hour architectural design charrette.

They will design a building based on a predetermined program and site, presented to them by competition organizers. Each student will propose a unique design solution by sketching, drafting, painting or using other means of their choosing, expressing their ideas on paper.

This competition is free to all student participants, and design entries will be judged by a jury of architects at the same venue March 19. Winners will receive prizes donated by supporters of the Architectural Foundation.

For more information, visit www.afsb.org. Contact Executive Director Allison Marcillac at 805.965.6307 or [email protected] with any additional questions.

The foundation's office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

— Founded in 1983, the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is a public nonprofit charitable organization with the goal of enhancing our community’s awareness and appreciation of architecture and the built environment.