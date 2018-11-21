Pixel Tracker

High Schoolers to Strut Their Stuff at All City Marching Band Showcase

By San Marcos Royal Band Boosters | November 21, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The 2018 All City Marching Band Showcase will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at San Marcos High School's Warkentin Stadium. The Santa Barbara High Marching Dons, Dos Pueblos Marching Chargers and San Marcos High School Royals Marching Band will perform.

Each school's band and color guard will perform its uniquely choregraphed 10-minute show featuring music, drill, flags and props. Senior members from each marching band will be recognized, and concessions benefiting each high school band will be sold.

The show is free and open to the public.

San Marcos High School's marching band placed eighth overall on Nov. 17 in the 1A division at the annual Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association's Field Band Championships held in Downey, with its show Becoming Hook.

The top 12 ranked marching bands in Southern California in each of six divisions were invited to compete.

The annual All City Marching Band Showcase allows local high school musicians the opportunity to demonstrate the results of their hard work during the past six months.

The experience that comes with participation in the musical performing arts is designed to build discipline, character, pride and self-confidence at a crucial age, and forms a springboard to even greater achievements in adulthood.

The 2018 All City Marching Band Showcase will be hosted by Michael Kiyoi, instrumental music director at San Marcos High School.

Direct questions to Ellen Dameron, San Marcos High Royal Band Boosters, 805-886-0390 or [email protected], or Michael Kiyoi at [email protected]

— San Marcos Royal Band Boosters.

