Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:05 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

High School Students Gain Firsthand Experience in Graduate-Level Research

Sophomores and juniors selected for UCSB's Research Mentorship Program are spending six weeks this summer studying stem cells

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | July 8, 2014 | 4:30 p.m.

About 70 high school students from Santa Barbara County — and far beyond — crowded into the Hatlen Theater at UC Santa Barbara this week, bright-eyed and waiting for a stimulating talk about the latest brain control research.

A quick check showed that it was in fact still summer, meaning they willingly gave up time outside of school to learn about some of the cool research coming from UCSB faculty.

Those 70-plus students are participating in UCSB’s Research Mentorship Program, and Monday evening they hunkered down for the first of eight free GRIT talks (Ground-breaking Research/Innovative Technology) hosted this summer.

The GRIT talks series was created just last year, but RMP has been around since 1995, according to program director Lina Kim.

RMP allows a select group of 10th- and 11th-graders to conduct collaborative, graduate-level research during a six-week program preparing them for post-high school.

Many participants are local, but some hail from as far as India.

Within RMP, which kicked off in late June, is a specialized subset snagged for grant-funded fellowships from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), created in 2012. 

Seven local students were tapped to conduct stem cell research through the CIRM program, including two from Dos Pueblos High School and one each from Dunn School, San Marcos High, Laguna Blanca School, Cate School and Ventura High.

Like RMP participants, CIRM students are surrounded by like-minded peers and learn how to develop resumes, network and prepare presentations.

Their work is more challenging, however, Kim said, and includes active research within the stem cell department at UCSB.

“Usually people talk about STEM cells in a controversial way,” she said, noting CIRM students must research an accompanying creative angle. “Whatever they learn here they can use somewhere else.”

Each CIRM student will give a research presentation at the end of six weeks, but one also will be chosen to present in front of experts at the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine in San Francisco.

Kim encouraged the public to attend the free hour-long GRIT talks offered weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Click here for a schedule of the summer series.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 