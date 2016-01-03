High-Speed Chase Ends in Arrest for Carjacking, Assault, Vehicle Theft

Advice

Suspect allegedly steals car from Chumash Casino, crashes and carjacks a second vehicle, and ultimately surrenders in Orcutt

A Simi Valley man was arrested on felony charges late Saturday after a high-speed chase that began with a vehicle theft at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez and included a carjacking, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Christian Alejandro Gomez, 27, was arrested at gunpoint at about 9:20 p.m. at a gas station at the corner of Santa Maria Way and Bradley Road, ending a chase that reached speeds of 120 mph, the CHP said.

Gomez allegedly stole a 2003 BMW from the valet area at the casino at about 8:40 p.m.

As Gomez was driving away from the casino, the CHP said, he crashed into several parked vehicles, then headed east on Highway 246.

Gomez eventually ended up on Armour Ranch Road, where he ran off the roadway and crashed into a fence, coming to rest in a horse corral in the 1400 block of Count Fleet Street, the CHP said.

A caretaker for the property noticed the collision scene and approached the driver to offer assistance.

At that point, the CHP said, Gomez jumped into the woman’s 2015 BMW and attempted to drive away.

The woman tried to stop him by hanging on to the driver’s side door, the CHP said.

She was dragged a short distance before striking a gate post and stop sign, which knocked her to the ground.

The BMW subsequently was spotted by a CHP officer in the Los Olivos area, and a chase ensued northbound on Highway 101, reaching speeds of 120 mph, the CHP said.

The BMW got off the freeway at Santa Maria Way in Orcutt, and the chase ended when Gomez pulled over at the gas station.

Gomez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and grand theft-auto, the CHP said.

Bail was set at $100,000.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.