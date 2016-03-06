High-Speed Chase Through Streets of Goleta Leads to Felony Arrest

A 39-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer with his vehicle on Sunday before leading law-enforcement on a high-speed chase through the streets of Goleta.

Marcos Berrera of Goleta was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, felony evading, and committing a felony while out on bail, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies were alerted to be on the lookout for a black 2001 Ford Mustang that Santa Barbara police officers had been pursing before abandoning the case due to public-safety concerns, Hoover said.

A deputy spotted the vehicle and pursued it westbound on Cathedral Oaks Road, then south on Glen Annie Road and onto southbound Highway 101.

The chase reached speeds of 90 mph, according to emergency radio traffic.

Herrera, who allegedly had tried to ram into a Santa Barbara police patrol vehicle earlier in the day, exited at Los Carneros Road and pulled into the parking lot of the nearby California Highway Patrol station on Calle Real where he was taken into custody without incident, Hoover said.

No injuries were reported.

