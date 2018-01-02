High-Speed Chase Spans 3 Counties, Ends in Felony Arrest Near Goleta

A 56-year-old Colorado woman led authorities on a three-county, high-speed pursuit early Tuesday before being arrested near Goleta, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The chase began on Highway 126 in the Newhall area of Los Angeles County shortly after 4 a.m., when CHP officers attempted a traffic stop on a white Toyota Tacoma pickup for speeding, said Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

The Tacoma, driven by Karen Denise Deselms of Fort Collins, Colorado, headed west on Highway 126 into Ventura County, then north on Highway 101, Gutierrez said.

“The driver of the Toyota kept straddling traffic lanes, and reached speeds up to 120 mph, disregarding traffic laws during the pursuit,” Gutierrez said.

The Toyota eventually exited the freeway at La Cumbre Road/Hope Avenue in Santa Barbara, then headed north on La Cumbre toward Foothill Road/Highway 192.

“The Toyota then ran a stop sign at the intersection of La Cumbre Road at Pueblo Avenue still driving over 60 mph, and failed to stop, running the sign,” Gutierrez said. “The driver of Toyota reached SR-192 and made a left turn onto westbound SR-192, eventually reaching the intersection of Turnpike Road.”

The pickup attempted to make a high-speed turn onto Turnpike, but nearly went off the roadway and came to complete stop, at which point Deselms was taken into custody.

"The driver was evaluated at the Santa Barbara CHP Office, and was not under the influence of drugs and or alcohol," Gutierrez said.

She was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on felony charges of recklessly evading a police officer, Gutierrez said.

Deselms was released after posting $20,000 bail.

No injuries were reported during the pursuit.

