High-Speed Motorcyclist’s Past Includes DUI, Hit-and-Run Charges in Santa Barbara

Advice

Kaichi Sato of Santa Barbara has extensive record of driving-related charges, including misdemeanor drunken driving and hit and run cases

The motorcyclist who led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase across Santa Barbara County last weekend has a history of run-ins with police, including arrests for driving under the influence, attempted vandalism of a Santa Barbara Police patrol car, and obstructing peace officers.

They have all been misdemeanor charges until now.

Kaichi Sato, 28, of Santa Barbara was charged this week with two felonies of attempting to evade a peace officer and evading a peace officer/wrong way driver after leading authorities on a high-speed chase from Orcutt to Santa Barbara.

Sato, who has been released from County Jail on $75,000 bail, was also charged with a misdemeanor for driving with a suspended license related to a drunken-driving charge in April.

It’s not the first time Sato has driven with a suspended license.

In fact, according to Santa Barbara Superior Court records, Sato was set to spend 45 days in County Jail for that DUI, starting on or before noon on Sept. 14.

That might explain why Sato covered up the license plate of his motorcycle Sunday.

The hour-long pursuit — reaching speeds of 130 mph during a 70-plus-mile race southbound on Highway 101 — began at about 1:45 p.m. on Highway 1 west of Orcutt, when a Guadalupe police officer observed the motorcyclist driving recklessly on Highway 1 near Brown Road, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sato refused to pull over, leading sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit through Orcutt streets before getting on southbound Highway 101 at Clark Avenue.

A county helicopter helped track Sato as he sped south on the freeway, at times splitting lanes and passing vehicles on the right shoulder, Hoover said.

Sato exited the freeway at Turnpike Road east of Goleta, then headed east on Hollister Avenue and Modoc Road through Santa Barbara’s Westside.

He took Miramonte Drive up over TV Hill to the Mesa — court records show Sato lived at a residence on Miramonte Drive — then eventually reversed course and headed northbound on Carrillo Street into downtown Santa Barbara.

Hoover said Sato then abandoned his bike on Highway 101 near the northbound Laguna Street exit and fled on foot before CHP officers arrested him at gunpoint in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 500 block of East Montecito Street.

This week, Hoover confirmed Sato hasn’t served any jail time for his last DUI arrest in April and that alcohol or drugs didn’t seem to be a factor in the most recent incident.

“It does not appear that he has ever served a sentence at the Santa Barbara County Jail or spent more than one night in custody,” she told Noozhawk.

Sunday marked Sato’s eighth run-in with police since turning 21. After each misdemeanor arrest, Sato was punished with fines, driver’s license suspensions, community service and probation.

An arraignment court date for Sato’s latest offense wasn’t set as of Wednesday.

Sato’s criminal record is likely what caused Santa Barbara Judge Pauline Maxwell to sentence him last month to 45 days in jail after he was stopped near Fairview Avenue in April and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and for having a blood-alcohol content level higher than the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

That was his second DUI arrest, according to court records. The first occurred in August 2008, when Sato was arrested after drunkenly driving a BMW registered to his father.

Sato was charged with driving with a blood alcohol level higher than the legal limit and with hit and run for damaging someone else’s property with the car.

He was charged again in 2011 for driving with a suspended license from the 2008 DUI arrest, for not wearing a seatbelt, and for driving without proper insurance, records show.

In 2012, Sato was sentenced to community service for resisting, obstructing and delaying a police officer or EMT in downtown Santa Barbara.

Details about that arrest weren’t included in Santa Barbara County Superior Court documents.

In 2013, police stopped Sato at Coast Village Road near Highway 101 and charged him with reckless driving and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Also in 2013, Sato was charged with attempted vandalism of a Santa Barbara Police patrol car for causing less than $400 in damage with paint and liquid. Records show charges included disturbing the peace with loud noise, and obstructing a police officer.

Records show another obstruction charge in the same year, this time involving UC Police officers at UC Santa Barbara.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.