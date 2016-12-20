Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 6:20 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

High-Speed Pursuit From Orcutt to Santa Maria Ends In Crash, Burglary Arrests

Possibly stolen items found in vehicle including safe and pitching machine

A high-speed pursuit ended with a crash at a roundabout in Santa Maria Tuesday morning and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deputies found items in the vehicle they think were stolen. Click to view larger
A high-speed pursuit ended with a crash at a roundabout in Santa Maria Tuesday morning and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deputies found items in the vehicle they think were stolen.  (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 20, 2016 | 4:44 p.m.

Three people were arrested following a high-speed pursuit from Orcutt to Santa Maria, ending in a crash that led the discovery of items believed to have been stolen, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

At approximately 1:07 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy patrolling a residential area in Orcutt observed a vehicle reportedly fail to stop at a stop sign at Pino Solo Avenue and Rice Ranch Road, Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

“When the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop, the driver fled at a high rate of speed,” Hoover said.

“Sheriff’s deputies pursued the vehicle for approximately 6 miles until the driver lost control and crashed into a cinder block wall at the College Drive and McCoy Street roundabout.”

Gabriel Tejeda Click to view larger
Gabriel Tejeda

Santa Maria Police Department officers responded to assist and take over the traffic accident investigation. 

Two of the three occupants in the vehicle suffered minor injuries, Hoover said, and all three people were taken into custody without incident.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the vehicle and located a large safe, a softball pitching machine and U.S mail inside, all items believed to be stolen, Hoover said.

The vehicle’s driver, 25-year-old Gabriel Tejeda of Santa Maria, was booked at the County Jail on suspicion of evading a peace officer, attempting to evade a peace officer with reckless driving, criminal conspiracy, residential burglary, receiving stolen property and driving a car without consent. 

His passengers, Anthony Arroyo, 18, of Lompoc, and Ilse Mena, 22, of Santa Maria, were also booked at the jail on suspicion  of conspiracy, residential burglary and receiving stolen property.

Anthony Arroyo Click to view larger
Anthony Arroyo
Ilse Mena Click to view larger
Ilse Mena

An investigation is underway to determine where the items came from, Hoover said.

Anyone with information about the items is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805.934.6150. 

Anonymous tips may be given by calling 805.681.4171 or going to the website here. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pitching machine found in a vehicle that led Santa Barbara County County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a pursuit early Tuesday is believed to have been stolen, and investigators are seeking information about its owner. Click to view larger
A pitching machine found in a vehicle that led Santa Barbara County County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a pursuit early Tuesday is believed to have been stolen, and investigators are seeking information about its owner. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

