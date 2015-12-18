High-Speed Pursuit on Highway 101 Reaches 120 MPH Through Santa Barbara, Ventura Counties

Advice

Law-enforcement personnel from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday night that reached speeds of 120 miles per hour on Highway 101.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department started the chase near Ojai around 9 p.m. and the driver then headed into southern Santa Barbara County, Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Todd Inglis said.

However, the driver sped off northbound on Highway 101, and the pursuit eventually entered Santa Barbara County.

Santa Barbara County deputies and California Highway Patrol units then took over the chase, which wound its way on and off the freeway in Carpinteria before heading north into Montecito, and eventually into the city of Santa Barbara, according to emergency radio traffic.

The driver was able to briefly elude authorities in the city, but was located by a CHP unit, which renewed the pursuit.

The chase then headed south back into Ventura County, with CHP and Ventura deputies in pursuit.

The vehicle pursuit ended in the city of Oxnard where the driver stopped and fled on foot, Inglis said.

Authorities found the car and searched for hours for the driver, but didn't make an arrest, Inglis said.

