Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:03 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

High-Speed Pursuit on Highway 101 Reaches 120 MPH Through Santa Barbara, Ventura Counties

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | | December 18, 2015 | 9:08 a.m.

Law-enforcement personnel from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday night that reached speeds of 120 miles per hour on Highway 101.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department started the chase near Ojai around 9 p.m. and the driver then headed into southern Santa Barbara County, Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Todd Inglis said. 

However, the driver sped off northbound on Highway 101, and the pursuit eventually entered Santa Barbara County.

Santa Barbara County deputies and California Highway Patrol units then took over the chase, which wound its way on and off the freeway in Carpinteria before heading north into Montecito, and eventually into the city of Santa Barbara, according to emergency radio traffic.

The driver was able to briefly elude authorities in the city, but was located by a CHP unit, which renewed the pursuit.

The chase then headed south back into Ventura County, with CHP and Ventura deputies in pursuit.

The vehicle pursuit ended in the city of Oxnard where the driver stopped and fled on foot, Inglis said. 

Authorities found the car and searched for hours for the driver, but didn't make an arrest, Inglis said. 

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 