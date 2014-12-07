Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:58 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

High Surf Rolling In with Cold, Wet Storms Expected to Strike by Week’s End

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | December 7, 2014 | 3:20 p.m.

Fresh off a storm system that pushed much of Santa Barbara County’s rainfall levels to above normal for the season, a new series of storms is expected to arrive late this week. These storms are likely to be colder and wetter.

The National Weather Service said the storms are due to roll in sometime Thursday night and should continue through late Friday before tapering off over the weekend. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible along coastal areas and in valleys, with 3 to 5 inches possible in the foothills and mountains.

The weather service said the storms have the potential to drop rain at around a half-inch an hour, and the colder conditions could produce isolated thunderstorms while dropping snow levels to as low as 4,000 feet.

As the storms advance, a west to northwest swell already is building offshore, and the weather service predicted surf as high as 12 feet along west-facing beaches south of Point Conception by midweek.

An even larger westerly swell is in Thursday’s forecast, and the combined waves are likely to produce elevated, tumultuous surf along all Central Coast beaches through Saturday, the weather service said.

Beach erosion is likely, and strong, dangerous rip currents and long-shore currents should be expected. The weather service said west-facing harbor entrances may experience large breaking waves late in the week, especially during outgoing tides.

Monday’s South Coast forecast is for partly cloudy skies with daytime highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s, with overnight lows in the 40s and low 50s.

Winds of around 15 mph are expected to increase to gusts of 30 mph Monday afternoon and into the evening hours.

Tuesday should be sunny with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s, and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Beginning on Wednesday, the skies should begin clouding up as the storms near the region. The weather service said a chance of rain is expected as early as Thursday morning.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

