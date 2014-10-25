High Surf Expected at Northern Santa Barbara County Beaches Through Sunday Evening

A high-surf advisory has been issued for northern Santa Barbara County from late Saturday until Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Surf of 8-12 feet — with maximum sets of 12 feet — are expected, forecasters said.

The waves are projected to increase Saturday night, peak on Sunday, then diminish Sunday evening.

Officials warned that the high surf could produce dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast through the weekend, with highs in the 70s, and overnight lows around 50.

A warming trend is expected next week, with temperatures jumping back into the 80s near the coast and warmer inland.

