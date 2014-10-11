High Surf Expected to Pound Santa Barbara County Beaches

Waves topping 10 feet are forecast to roll in to Santa Barbara County early Sunday, and the National Weather Service said the high surf is expected to create dangerous conditions through Monday.

The weather service said a long west-northwest swell will produce waves that could exceed 10 feet at area beaches Sunday. Rip currents are possible, along with dangerous surfing and swimming conditions.

Sunday’s high temperatures should reach the mid-70s to mid-80s with clear skies, the weather service said.

The forecast for Monday, Columbus Day, is for heavy morning fog giving way to sunshine, with high temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s along the coast and in the mid-80s to low 90s in the foothills.

A cooling trend is expected Tuesday, with daytime temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s the rest of the week.

