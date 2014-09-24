High Surf Likely at Some Santa Barbara County Beaches

It will be "surf's up" for some Santa Barbara County beaches over the next couple days, according to the National Weather Service.

A high-surf advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Friday, with breakers of 9-11 feet expected on northwest-facing beaches, forecasters said.

Affected beaches will be mainly north of Point Conception, and extending into San Luis Obispo County, the weather service said.

Local sets could reach 13 feet on Thursday, forecasters said.

"The large surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions," the weather service said. " Sneaker waves can bring unexpectedly large waves across rocks and jetties, and suddenly inundate beaches."

People caught in a rip current were reminded to swim parallel to shore until they are free of the powerful current, and encouraged to swim near a lifeguard.

