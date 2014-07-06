High Surf, Risk of Rip Currents in South Coast Forecast through Monday Night

Morning fog will give way to sunny skies in Santa Barbara County this week, but high surf and dangerous rip currents are expected to create hazardous conditions for beachgoers and surfers through Monday night.

The National Weather Service said Sunday that a long-period south swell will continue to bring elevated surf and strong, dangerous rip currents to south-facing beaches through Monday. Surf of 3 to 6 feet is expected, with local max sets to 7 feet possible.

A smaller, long-period south swell is likely to continue through midweek, and the weather service warned that the risk of rip currents will remain high.

Morning clouds and low fog should give way to sunshine by late morning each day this week, with daytime high temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s along the coast and into the upper 80s in the foothills.

