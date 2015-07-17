High Surf Warning Issued for Santa Barbara County

Advice

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement for Santa Barbara County beaches, predicting high surf and strong rip currents through Sunday afternoon.

A large swell impacting the southwest California coast is courtesy of Hurricane Dolores, which is currently 310 miles south of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico and is traveling west out to sea.

Swells are expected to begin impacting the coast Friday and to cause breakers of 4 to 6 feet but up to 8 feet, mainly on south-facing beaches over the weekend.

There will be a high risk of strong rip currents, elevated surf and minor beach erosion.

The special weather statement is in effect through 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the weather service.

“Caution should be used when in or near the water,” the weather statement said. “Stay near occupied lifeguard towers and never swim alone. If caught in a rip current swim parallel to the shore.”

The warning was also issued for parts of Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles counties.

It will feel like beach weather this weekend, with temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s along the Central Coast.

Warmer temperatures will stick around early next week, according to the National Weather Service, which also forecasts a slight chance of thunderstorms beginning Saturday and lasting into early next week.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.