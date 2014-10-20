High Surf, Wind Advisories Issued for Santa Barbara County

There are wind and high surf advisories issued for the Santa Barbara County area from Monday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Mountain areas in Santa Barbara and surrounding counties are expected to have gusty winds Monday through Tuesday night.

The winds will impact mountain areas and the South Coast of Santa Barbara County, in addition to the inland Interstate 5 corridor.

This weather outlook combined with the high surf advisory makes the potential for gale-force winds across outer coastal waters Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a high surf and rip tide advisory issued for coastal Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties with large swells expected from Monday through midday Wednesday.

Northwest-facing beaches will experience the highest surf, with wave sets estimated at 8 to 14 feet, and an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents.

Coastal areas could be at risk for some minor flooding during the high-tide times.

The weather forecast for the coming week is sunny and mostly clear, with highs starting in the low 70s and rising to the low 80s by Thursday and the warmer weather will drop back down to the 70s through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.