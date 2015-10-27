High Tides Could Bring Flooding to Santa Barbara County Coast

Advice

Some minor flooding is possible along the Santa Barbara County coastline over the next few days as a result of astronomical high tides, according to the National Weather Service.

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued, and will remain in effect until 2 p.m. Friday.

The next big high tide — close to 7 feet — will peak at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, said Scott Sukup, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Those conditions will repeat themselves Thursday and Friday mornings, Sukup said, then begin to diminish.

North of Pt. Conception, the high tides will be accompanied by large surf spawned by a storm in the Gulf of Alaska, Sukup said.

Waves of 8 to 12 feet are predicted for west-facing beaches through Friday afternoon, he added.

A trough of low pressure is expected to move through the region on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a chance of sprinkles and scattered showers and gusty winds. Otherwise, skies will remain sunny.

High temperatures are expected to remain in the mid- to upper-80s through the weekend and into next week, Sukup said, due to santa ana winds that mainly will affect Ventura county.

Overnight lows are expected to be around 50.

