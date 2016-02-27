High Wind Advisory Issued for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast

The National Weather Service issued a high wind advisory Saturday night for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast as gusty winds swept through the area.

The advisory was in effect through early Sunday as “a tightening surface pressure gradient” brought north winds to the South Coast and the Interstate 5 corridor, according to the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.

Winds were expected to reach 15-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The Gaviota, Montecito and San Marcos Pass areas are expected to be the most affected.

The wind advisory came during a high surf advisory, effective through Sunday night, and high February temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

The heat is expected to stick around through Tuesday but, by next weekend, temperatures should cool off to daytime highs around 70, the weather service said.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.