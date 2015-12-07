Monday, April 9 , 2018, 5:05 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

High Wind, Surf Advisories Issued for Santa Barbara County

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | December 7, 2015 | 6:33 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a high Wind Advisory for southern Santa Barbara County Monday night with forecasted winds of 15-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. 

Areas in Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Barbara, San Marcos Pass, the San Rafael Wilderness and the Dick Smith Wilderness will be affected, along with major roads including Highway 101, Highway 154 and Highway 192, according to the National Weather Service. 

The advisory will be in effect until 3 a.m. Tuesday, with winds strengthening starting Monday evening. 

Drivers were urged to use caution and be prepared for sudden, gusty cross winds. 

West-facing beaches in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are warned of large surf until 6 p.m. Tuesday night, possibly with another round coming through the weekend. 

The surf warning in combination with high tides increases the risk of minor coastal flooding and beach erosion along the Central Coast, according to the National Weather Service. 

Daytime temperatures around the county are expected to stay in the 70s and high 60s this week, even with rain forecast for Thursday and into the weekend. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 