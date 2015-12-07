High Wind, Surf Advisories Issued for Santa Barbara County

Advice

The National Weather Service issued a high Wind Advisory for southern Santa Barbara County Monday night with forecasted winds of 15-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.

Areas in Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Barbara, San Marcos Pass, the San Rafael Wilderness and the Dick Smith Wilderness will be affected, along with major roads including Highway 101, Highway 154 and Highway 192, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory will be in effect until 3 a.m. Tuesday, with winds strengthening starting Monday evening.

Drivers were urged to use caution and be prepared for sudden, gusty cross winds.

West-facing beaches in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are warned of large surf until 6 p.m. Tuesday night, possibly with another round coming through the weekend.

The surf warning in combination with high tides increases the risk of minor coastal flooding and beach erosion along the Central Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Daytime temperatures around the county are expected to stay in the 70s and high 60s this week, even with rain forecast for Thursday and into the weekend.

