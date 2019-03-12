High Wind Warning Issued for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast

Gusty winds were expected across the Santa Barbara County South Coast overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a High Wind Warning.

The forecast was calling for northwest to north winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 50 mph, Tuesday evening, increasing to 25-40 mph and gusts to 60 mph through early Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Winds this strong may down trees and power lines, causing property damage or power outages,” the NWS said in its warning. “Cross winds can make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high-profile vehicles and vehicles towing trailers.”

The High Wind Warning was to be in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Sunny skies with continued breezy conditions were expected on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-60s.

Clear conditions and a gradual warming trend are expected through the weekend and into early next week.

