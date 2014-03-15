High Winds, 50 mph Gusts Possible on South Coast through Saturday Morning

With gusty winds blowing across the Santa Ynez Mountains, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast until 9 a.m. Saturday.

The weather service said northwest to northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph are expected through midmorning.

Motorists were advised to use caution while driving in and around Montecito, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast.

The weekend forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday. Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph are possible below canyons and passes Saturday.

Temperatures are likely to drop to the low 50s on Saturday night, the weather service said, with local northwest winds around 15 mph.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.