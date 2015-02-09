High Winds, Big Waves Headed for Santa Barbara County

Wind and waves are in the forecast for much of Santa Barbara County through Tuesday.

A High Surf Advisory was issued Monday, and will be in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters were calling for waves of 5 to 8 feet along southwest and west facing beaches, with sets to 10 feet possible.

The surf was expected to peak Monday evening, then slowly subside.

People going into or near the ocean water were warned to be mindful of dangerous rip currents and "sneaker" waves.

A Wind Advisory also was issued Monday for northwest winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph possible.

The advisory was to be in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles — especially on Highway 101 between Goleta and Gaviota, and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass — were warned to use extra caution and be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds.

Sunny skies are forecast through Saturday, with highs reaching the mid-80s by mid-week.

Overnight lows should be in the mid-50s.

