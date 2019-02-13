High Winds Blamed for Blowing Patio Cover onto Orcutt Roof, North County Power Outages

Windy conditions sent a patio cover flying onto a roof in Orcutt and led to several power outages in the Santa Maria Valley on Wednesday morning.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were sent to the 1200 block of Ken Avenue in Orcutt to assist with a large covered patio that broke loose in 40 mph winds, according to spokesman Mike Eliason.

Firefighters removed the large patio cover after it ended up on the roof of the home, Eliason said.

No one was injured in the incident, he added.

Winds also were suspected as the cause of power outages Wednesday morning in the Santa Maria Valley with 85 customers affected by three different incidents, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Company.

“We’re working quickly to restore that as it is safe to do so,” said Mark Mesesan, a PG&E spokesman.

As he was assessing the status of outages, power was restored to 40 customers in one area.

PG&E crews were bracing for the brunt of the "atmospheric river" storm expected to soak the Central Coast.

The high winds also were blamed for knocking over power poles and downing power lines, causing the closure of Highway 166 between the Cuyama Valley and Maricopa.

West Main Street was closed at the Guadalupe Dunes park entrance Wednesday morning due to sand on the roadway because of the winds, according to the County Public Roads Department.

Not much rain had fallen on Santa Barbara County as of midday Wednesday — Point Conception had the most, at 0.63 inches, according to county monitoring stations — but heavier rain was expected later in the day and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

