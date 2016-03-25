Another Night of High Winds Expected Along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast through early Saturday as winds of 20 to 30 mph were gusting to 45 mph at times.

The strongest of the north to northwest winds were blowing below canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Motorists were advised to use caution on Highway 192/East Valley Road through the Montecito foothills, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 101 along the western Gaviota coast.

The high winds were expected to die down after daybreak Saturday.

Throughout Santa Barbara County, the weekend forecast is for clear skies and high temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s Saturday with slightly cooler conditions in the mid- to upper 60s on Easter Sunday.

