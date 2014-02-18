High Winds Expected Wednesday in Santa Barbara County

Blustery conditions expected Wednesday have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a high-wind warning for Santa Barbara County.

An upper-level weather system passing through the region will bring gusts to 60 mph below canyons and passes, forecasters said, adding that Montecito may experience some of the most intense winds.

The wind warning will take effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday, and continue through 10 p.m., forecasters said, with sustained northwest winds of 25-35 mph expected throughout the day.

Officials were warning motorists — especially those driving high-profile vehicles or towing trailers — to use extra care.

County fire officials announced Wednesday that they are increasing staffing due to the elevated fire danger associated with the gusty conditions.

Sunny skies are expected into next week, with daytime highs in the low- to mid-70s, and overnight lows in the mid-40s.

The next chance of rain appears to be late next week, forecasters said.

