Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:47 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

High Winds and Heat Forecasted Along Santa Barbara County South Coast Through Friday

Wind advisory in effect Wednesday night into Thursday, as localized gusts are expected to be as high as 60 mph

Beach weather, with highs in the 80s, is expected for the next few days along the Santa Barbara County coast, including West Beach, above. A wind advisory was issued Wednesday night into Thursday by the National Weather Service.
Beach weather, with highs in the 80s, is expected for the next few days along the Santa Barbara County coast, including West Beach, above. A wind advisory was issued Wednesday night into Thursday by the National Weather Service. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | July 20, 2016 | 8:58 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Santa Barbara County South Coast between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday.

The South Coast’s canyons and hills can expect winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, according to National Weather Service specialist Stuart Seto.

Isolated gusts up to 45 mph are likely near Refugio Canyon and gusty sundowner winds are forecast along the coast Wednesday night and through the rest of the week, he said.

Northerly winds will be gusting through Santa Barbara through Friday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, with gusts approaching 60 mph.

The emergency office warned that driving in the winds could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

As a high-pressure ridge begins to form over Southern California, extra hot temperatures entering the triple digits are expected for the mountains and valleys of Ventura and Los Angeles counties this weekend, according to the county.

Temperatures in Santa Barbara will climb from the high 80s Thursday to 92 degrees Friday, before dropping off somewhat over the weekend, Seto said.

Next week is forecasted to start off cooler still, before temperatures are expected to rise again midweek.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 