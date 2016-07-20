High Winds and Heat Forecasted Along Santa Barbara County South Coast Through Friday

Wind advisory in effect Wednesday night into Thursday, as localized gusts are expected to be as high as 60 mph

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Santa Barbara County South Coast between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday.

The South Coast’s canyons and hills can expect winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, according to National Weather Service specialist Stuart Seto.

Isolated gusts up to 45 mph are likely near Refugio Canyon and gusty sundowner winds are forecast along the coast Wednesday night and through the rest of the week, he said.

Northerly winds will be gusting through Santa Barbara through Friday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, with gusts approaching 60 mph.

The emergency office warned that driving in the winds could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

As a high-pressure ridge begins to form over Southern California, extra hot temperatures entering the triple digits are expected for the mountains and valleys of Ventura and Los Angeles counties this weekend, according to the county.

Temperatures in Santa Barbara will climb from the high 80s Thursday to 92 degrees Friday, before dropping off somewhat over the weekend, Seto said.

Next week is forecasted to start off cooler still, before temperatures are expected to rise again midweek.

