Highway 101 Accident Ties Up Northbound Commuter Traffic

A multi-vehicle accident involving two big-rigs was snarling morning commuter traffic on Highway 101 in Carpinteria Friday morning.

The accident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. near the Santa Claus Lane offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One semi ended up jack-knifed and blocking all the northbound lanes, the CHP said.

Some vehicles were able to get past the wreck using the right-hand shoulder, the CHP said, but traffic heading north was heavily backed up.

One lane was reported reopened at 7:35 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

