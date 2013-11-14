Highway 101 at Padaro/Santa Claus Lane to Close Overnight Friday

The southbound No. 2 (slow) lane of Highway 101 will be closed at Padaro/Santa Claus Lane on Friday during the overnight hours from 9:30 p.m. until 9 a.m. Saturday.

This closure will allow Caltrans maintenance crews to perform emergency grinding and paving work at this location.

The California Highway Patrol will be present to maintain a safe environment for motorists and highway workers. Electronic message boards will be activated to inform the public about this closure.

Local traffic is encouraged to use an alternate route during this temporary closure.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318.

— Laurie Baima is a public affairs coordinator for Caltrans.