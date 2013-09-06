Highway 101 Closures Planned for Next Week for Clearing of Vegetation

The following lane closures on Highway 101 will occur next week in the following locations to allow Caltrans to remove overgrown vegetation near the highway:

» The northbound No. 3 (slow) lane of Highway 101 between Hope Avenue and State Street on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

» The southbound No. 1 (fast) lane of Highway 101 between Pueblo Street and the Micheltorena Street overcrossing on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

» The northbound No. 1 (fast) lane of Highway 101 between the Micheltorena Street overcrossing and Pueblo Street on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Laurie Baima is a public affairs coordinator for Caltrans.