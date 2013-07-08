Highway 101 Closures Planned for Union Valley Parkway Interchange Project

The Highway 101/Union Valley Parkway interchange project will result in overnight full closures of Highway 101 this week from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the removal of framework for the new overcrossing at Highway 101 at Union Valley Parkway.

On Monday and Tuesday nights, motorists heading southbound will detour from Highway 101 at Betteravia Avenue to Broadway (Highway 135) before reaching Highway 101 at Clark Avenue.

On Wednesday and Thursday nights, motorists heading northbound will detour from Highway 101 at Clark Avenue to Broadway (Highway 135) before reaching Highway 101 at Betteravia Avenue.

This $10.3 million project is partially funded ($4.8 million) by Proposition 1B, a $19.9 billion transportation bond approved by voters in 2006, and ($4.8 million) from the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Measure A program.

Caltrans urges motorists to move over and slow down in construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.