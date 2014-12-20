Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:54 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 Seriously Injured in SUV Wreck at Carrillo Street Exit on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

CHP says Cadillac Escalade slammed into trees and a wall after exiting freeway; one dog reportedly killed in the crash, another hurt

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 2:50 p.m. | December 20, 2014 | 9:51 a.m.

Two people were seriously injured Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara.

The wreck occurred at about 9:30 a.m. at the northbound Carrillo Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Cadillac Escalade that was exiting the freeway went off the roadway and crashed into some trees and a sound wall, Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy said.

He said two women — possibly a mother and daughter — were seriously hurt and had to be extricated from the wreckage.

“It was a significant extrication for our crews,” he said.

The passenger was freed rather quickly, McCoy said, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

A Santa Barbara Animal Control officer carries a dog from the scene of a Cadillac Escalade crash Saturday. Two people suffered serious injuries in the crash, and a second dog reportedly was killed. (Urban Hikers photo)
However, it took much longer to remove the second victim from the vehicle, he said.

“The driver was very entangled and up against the sound wall,” McCoy told Noozhawk. “The dashboard was down on her legs, and basically her whole capsule was crushed down on her.”

The second victim also was taken to Cottage Hospital.

The names of the victims and details on their conditions were not immediately available.

Fire crews requested that Animal Control respond to the scene to attend to two dogs that were in the SUV, McCoy said.

One dog reportedly was killed in the crash and the other was taken to a veterinary hospital.

The northbound exit ramp at Carrillo was shut down for more than an hour, the CHP said, and freeway traffic through the area was slowed by the wreck.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

