Highway 101 Crash Snarls Evening Commute in Goleta

One person suffered minor injuries in collision on southbound Highway 101

One person suffered minor injuries Friday afternoon in a vehicle accident on Highway 101 in Goleta that snarled the evening commuter traffic, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 4:40 p.m. on the southbound freeway at Patterson Avenue, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Seven people were in one vehicle and two were in the other, Zaniboni said, adding that one person was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor injuries.

Lanes of the freeway were closed for a time, causing a back-up of the Friday evening commute, Zaniboni.

