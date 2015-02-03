Highway 101 Crash Ties Up Commuter Traffic From Ventura

A vehicle accident with injuries on Tuesday was blocking the morning commuter traffic on Highway 101 from Ventura County to Santa Barbara.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes, just north of the Bates Road off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least two vehicles — a Geo Metro and a Honda Accord — were involved, the CHP said.

Details on the nature and extent of injuries were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

