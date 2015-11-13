Advice
Highway 101 Crash Ties Up Traffic in Santa Barbara
Multi-vehicle accident occurred in southbound lanes near Highway 154 overcrossing
One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a multi-vehicle accident on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara. (Diego Topete photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| November 13, 2015 | 10:16 a.m.
A multi-vehicle accident tied up traffic through Santa Barbara Friday morning, but only minor injuries were reported.
The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Highway 154 overcrossing, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Four vehicles were involved, said Capt. David Ward of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
One person sustained minor injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Ward said.
The left-hand lane was blocked for a time while emergency personnel tended to the injured and cleared the wreckage.
