Highway 101 Crash Victim Identified as Mark A. Medina

The California Highway Patrol has released the name of a 30-year-old Santa Barbara man killed Tuesday in a crash on Highway 101 north of Gaviota.

Mark Anthony Medina was declared dead at the scene of the single-vehicle accident that occurred in the northbound lanes, near the top of the Nojoqui Summit, at about 7:45 a.m., said CHP Officer John Ortega.

Medina, who was alone in the vehicle, was driving a Ford F-450 box truck that left the highway for unknown reasons and slammed head-on into the end of a metal guard rail in the center divider, Ortega said.

Cause of the accident remained under investigation, Ortega said Wednesday, adding that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Funeral arrangements for Medina were being handled by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels in Santa Barbara.

There will be a viewing Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Welch-Ryce-Haider, 15 E. Sola Street.

The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola Street.

Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Sorrows.

A death notice for Medina was published Tuesday by Noozhawk.

