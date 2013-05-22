Highway 101 Gaviota Curves Project Documents Available for Public Review

The public may review a Mitigated Negative Declaration/Initial Study for a safety project to realign the existing compound curve on northbound Highway 101 with a single radius curve south of the rest areas in Gaviota.

The public may review these documents beginning Wednesday in the following locations:

» Caltrans District 5 Office, 50 Higuera St. in San Luis Obispo weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

» Goleta Branch Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

» California Department of Parks and Recreation (Channel Coast District), 10 Refugio Road in Goleta.

» Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246 in Buellton.

» Website: www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/projects/

The public may submit written comments until June 22 to Matt Fowler, Caltrans, 50 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, or email comments to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

A public meeting on this proposed project will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 at the Vista de Las Cruces School, 9467 San Julian Road in Gaviota.

This project is being proposed because of a history of run-off-the-road collisions within the project limits.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, click here or call 805.549.3318.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.