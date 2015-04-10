Highway 101 Lane/Ramp Closures in Montecito Begin Monday for Caltrans Project

A project to replace concrete slabs along Highway 101 between Olive Mill and San Ysidro roads in Montecito will begin on Monday, April 13 and require various lane and ramp closures, Caltrans officials have announced.

The No. 2 (right) lane northbound will be closed overnight Monday through Wednesday from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. On Wednesday/Thursday, the No. 2 (right) lane southbound will be closed from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. One lane in each direction will remain open during this roadwork.

In addition, the northbound Highway 101 Olive Mill and San Ysidro Road off-ramps will be closed at various times with traffic detoured to Hermosillo Road.

Electronic message signs will be posted to alert and direct motorists, who can expect delays up to 15 minutes.

The contractor for this $810,000 emergency project is Peterson-Chase General from Irvine. It is scheduled for completion by the end of June.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, residents may call the District 5 toll free number at 805.568.0858 or click here.

— Colin Jones represents Caltrans.