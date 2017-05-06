Caltrans Closing Highway 101 Lanes Overnight in Carpinteria for Bridge Demolition Work

Caltrans will close down Carpinteria-area Highway 101 lanes in each direction this week during bridge demolition work for the Highway 101/Linden–Casitas Interchanges Project.

Northbound lanes between Bailard Avenue and Santa Monica Road, and off- and on-ramps, will be closed Monday and Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nighttime travelers can find a detour along Bailard, Carpinteria and Santa Ynez avenues and Santa Monica Road.

Southbound lanes and ramps will be closed in the same area on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour will run from Carpinteria Avenue to Bailard Avenue.

The southbound onramp at Casitas Pass Road will be closed all week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. according to Caltrans.

Kirsten Ayars, a project spokeswoman with Ayars & Associates, has said that the $60 million project will only require the occasional nighttime road closure.

The work already underway in Carpinteria is Phase 3 of the massive Highway 101 widening project being undertaken by Caltrans and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

Phase 3, slated for completion in 2020, reconstructs and widens freeway interchanges and ramps at Linden Avenue and Casitas Pass Road.

Via Real will also be extended more than a mile to meet up with Linden Avenue, and the project will complete a number of bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

Four new sound walls will be built to insulate neighborhoods from freeway noise.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.