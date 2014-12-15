Highway 101 Northbound On-Ramp at Fairview Avenue Set to Reopen Wednesday

The northbound on-ramp of Highway 101 at Fairview Avenue is expected to reopen at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17, weather permitting.

This six-month closure was part of the Goleta Drainage Project to improve the capacity of two large drainage culverts along Las Vegas Creek and San Pedro Creek near Highway 101.

The reopening of the northbound Fairview Avenue on-ramp will result in Highway 101 returning to its original alignment in both directions.

This project will increase the water capacity and prevent flooding north of Calle Real and Highway 101. This project will include the reconstruction of Highway 101 southbound off-ramp at Fairview Avenue.

Caltrans is the lead agency for this project, in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District and support from the City of Goleta.

The contractor for this $16.6 million project is Flatiron West Inc. of San Marcos. This project is expected to be completed in 2017.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.