Highway 101 Northbound to be One Lane at Gaviota

Beginning Monday, the inside lane of northbound Highway 101 will be closed from the entrance to Gaviota State Park to a half-mile north of the Gaviota Tunnel. Caltrans estimates the closure will be in effect until mid-March.

A recent traffic accident involving a big-rig truck destroyed 200 feet of guardrail that must be replaced. A steep embankment between the roadway and Gaviota Creek below will also be stabilized. Specialty Construction Inc. of San Luis Obispo is the contractor on the $750,000 project.

The northbound Gaviota rest stop also will be closed Monday, but officials have not decided whether it will remain closed during the project.

Electronic message boards will be posted in Santa Barbara to alert motorists of the closure. Motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes. For more information, click here for the Caltrans District 5 Web site.