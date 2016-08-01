Overnight Highway 101 Lane, Ramp Closures Scheduled Near Goleta for Caltrans Work

Highway 101 ramp and lane closures are expected to create delays during this week due to a resurfacing project near Goleta.

Overnight closures of the ramps north of Cathedral Oaks Road to the north of Turnpike Road will result in alternating closures throughout the week.

The southbound on-ramps at Patterson Avenue, Winchester Canyon Road and Los Carneros Road will be closed on an alternating basis from 8 p.m. until 6:30 a.m.

No two consecutive ramps will be closed, according to California Department of Transportation spokesman Jim Shivers. Shivers said drivers can also expect intermittent daytime ramp closures, with delays not to exceed 15 minutes.

In addition to ramp closures, highway lanes are scheduled to be closed.

Alternating lane closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., southbound Highway 101 from Winchester Canyon Road to Fairview Avenue.

The southbound left lane from Los Carneros Road to Fairview Avenue will be closed Tuesday, beginning at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews are scheduled to work on the right lane from Los Carneros Road to Fairview Avenue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The construction is part of a $9.4 million project to resurface the highway and is expected by be completed this summer.

For traffic updates on state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans at 805.568.0858.

