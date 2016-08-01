Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 4:24 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Overnight Highway 101 Lane, Ramp Closures Scheduled Near Goleta for Caltrans Work

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | August 1, 2016 | 4:40 p.m.

Highway 101 ramp and lane closures are expected to create delays during this week due to a resurfacing project near Goleta.

Overnight closures of the ramps north of Cathedral Oaks Road to the north of Turnpike Road will result in alternating closures throughout the week.

The southbound on-ramps at Patterson Avenue, Winchester Canyon Road and Los Carneros Road will be closed on an alternating basis from 8 p.m. until 6:30 a.m. 

No two consecutive ramps will be closed, according to California Department of Transportation spokesman Jim Shivers. Shivers said drivers can also expect intermittent daytime ramp closures, with delays not to exceed 15 minutes.

In addition to ramp closures, highway lanes are scheduled to be closed.

Alternating lane closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., southbound Highway 101 from Winchester Canyon Road to Fairview Avenue.

The southbound left lane from Los Carneros Road to Fairview Avenue will be closed Tuesday, beginning at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.  

Crews are scheduled to work on the right lane from Los Carneros Road to Fairview Avenue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The construction is part of a $9.4 million project to resurface the highway and is expected by be completed this summer.

For traffic updates on state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans at 805.568.0858.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 