Highway 101 Pavement Work in Goleta Backs Up Morning Traffic

More overnight pavement work to repair storm damage is scheduled for Tuesday night

Overnight pavement work on Highway 101 in Goleta went long and the lane closures near Patterson Avenue caused a traffic backup Tuesday morning during the normal commute time.

As of 8:30 a.m., the Patterson Avenue offramp was closed and northbound Highway 101 was backed up from Fairview Avenue in Goleta to Las Positas in Santa Barbara, according to the California Highway Patrol.

SigAlert showed freeway speeds below 25 mph for the area as of 9 a.m. but the area was cleared by 9:40 a.m.

Caltrans had lane closures scheduled for overnight work, leaving just one of three freeway lanes open, but was scheduled to have the closure cleared by 7 a.m.

The City of Goleta released a statement about the delays, saying Caltrans is “trying to catch up on grinding and paving areas of the freeway which were damaged during the last storm.”

Overnight work lasted longer than expected, which caused the delays, according to the city.

Caltrans is shutting down the southbound Highway 101 onramps at Los Carneros and Storke Road Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for more work, according to the city. The ramps should be reopened by 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli