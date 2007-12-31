Highway 101 Ramp at Las Positas Closing for Repairs

The southbound on-ramp of Highway 101 at Las Positas Road will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday for guardrail repair.

The southbound on-ramp of Highway 101 at Las Positas Road will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for guardrail repair. The No. 3, slow, lane of southbound Highway 101 will also be closed for the duration of this project. Motorists can expect a delay not to exceed five minutes. Caltrans reminds motorists that "we’re here to get you there." For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-568-0858 or visit the District 5 Web site at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/maint/road/upsb.htm.

