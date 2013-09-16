Highway 101 Ramp Closures Planned for Caltrans to Remove Illegal Encampments

The following ramp closures on Highway 101 will occur this week in the following locations to allow Caltrans to safely remove illegal encampments near the highway:

» The southbound on ramp of Highway 101 at Casitas Pass in Carpinteria from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

» The northbound off ramp of Highway 101 at Garden Street in Santa Barbara from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol will be present to maintain the safety of motorists and highway workers.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call 805.549.3318 or click here.

— Laurie Baima is a public affairs coordinator for Caltrans.