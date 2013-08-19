Highway 101 Ramp/Lane Closurse Planned at Fairview and Patterson Avenues

Caltrans crews will be performing maintenance on Highway 101 at Fairview and Patterson avenues on Wednesday and Thursday.

This roadwork will result in the following ramp/lane closures:

» The southbound No. 3 (slow) lane of Highway 101 between Fairview and Patterson avenues and the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Fairview Avenue will be closed for highway maintenance between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

» The southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Patterson Avenue will be closed for highway maintenance between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318.

— Laurie Baima is a public affairs coordinator for Caltrans District 5.