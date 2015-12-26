Highway 101 Traffic Flowing Again as Crews Gain Upper Hand on Solimar Fire

Advice

Firefighters gained the upper hand Saturday on a wind-whipped vegetation fire that broke out the previous night above Highway 101 between Carpinteria and Ventura.

The Solimar Fire, which was blamed on arcing power lines, was 70-percent contained Sunday morning after charring 1,236 acres, and prompting evacuations and a 14-hour closure of Highway 101, Ventura County fire officials said.

Gusty winds Friday night pushed power lines together on private oil company property, sending sparks into the dry brush and touching off the blaze, officials said. The name of the company was not released.

After Caltrans crews inspected charred medians and signs Saturday, freeway traffic was allowed to begin flowing again shortly before 2 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.

One lane was to remain closed for use by emergency responders.

There were two flare-ups overnight Saturday, officials said. One was well within the burn area, and the other was a 2-acre spot fire outside the containment lines.

Both were quickly knocked down.

Sections of Pacific Coast Highway, which runs parallel to the freeway, remained closed through the afternoon, but the road was reopened at 5 p.m.

The Solimar Fire broke out at about 11 p.m. Friday in the hills above Highway 101. Winds gusting to 50 mph quickly pushed the flames downhill toward the freeway and homes along Solimar Beach.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries fighting the fire, one to a knee and another to an ankle.

All evacuation orders were lifted as of Saturday evening, but the campground at Emma Wood State Beach remained closed, officials said.

Some 400 fire personnel remained assigned to the blaze, along with one helicopter.

During the Highway 101 closure, traffic had been diverted to Highways 33 and 150, rural roads that were reported to be bumper-to-bumper in many areas due to the added load.

Other traffic was being detoured to Highway 166 between Santa Maria and Interstate 5.

Forecasters were calling for much more favorable weather conditions Saturday night — an overnight low of 37 degrees with 30-percent humidity and winds of only about 7 mph.

Officials estimated it would be three days before the fire was completely controlled.

