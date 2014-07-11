Highway 101 Resurfacing Project to Continue Next Week in Santa Maria

A project to preserve the pavement on Highway 101 from Santa Maria Way to the Santa Maria River Bridges will continue next week with intermittent ramp and lane closures.

Motorists can expect lane closures and intermittent ramp closures in both directions of Highway 101 during the overnight hours Sunday night, July 13 through Friday morning, July 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Caltrans will not close two consecutive ramps at any time.

This roadway repaving will improve the ride for motorists along this busy corridor in Santa Maria.

Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes.

The contractor for this $3.4 million project is Papich Construction of Pismo Beach. This project is expected to be completed in September.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-568-0858 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.