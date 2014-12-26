Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 9:21 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Suffers Serious Injuries in Rollover Crash on Highway 101 Near Padaro Lane

In a separate accident, the driver of an SUV loses control and overturns on an embankment along Highway 101 near Montecito

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | updated logo | December 26, 2014 | 11:17 a.m.

The driver of a Nissan Frontier crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 101 south of the Padaro Lane off-ramp in Santa Barbara early Friday, forcing the closure of the highway for morning commuters for nearly 30 minutes.

The driver, identified as William Avila Jr., 44, of Carpinteria, was found on the highway, ejected from the vehicle, shortly before 9 a.m.

"For an unknown reason, Mr. Avila allowed his Nissan to drift toward the center divide guardrail," California Highway Patrol officer Jonathan Gutierrez said. "He allowed the left front of the Nissan to strike the guardrail."

Gutierrez said the Nissan overturned after it hit the guardrail and the driver was ejected, landing in the No. 2 lane.

The CHP said alcohol and drugs were not contributing factors to the collision.

The driver was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, including a broken jaw and ribs, according to the CHP. 

All lanes were reopened as of 10 a.m.

In a separate accident about 10:30 a.m. Friday on northbound Highway 101 near Montecito, the driver of a red Ford Expedition allegedly made a rapid lane change, went up an embankment and overturned, according to the CHP.

There were reportedly five people inside the vehicle but no injuries. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 