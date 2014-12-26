Driver Suffers Serious Injuries in Rollover Crash on Highway 101 Near Padaro Lane

In a separate accident, the driver of an SUV loses control and overturns on an embankment along Highway 101 near Montecito

The driver of a Nissan Frontier crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 101 south of the Padaro Lane off-ramp in Santa Barbara early Friday, forcing the closure of the highway for morning commuters for nearly 30 minutes.

The driver, identified as William Avila Jr., 44, of Carpinteria, was found on the highway, ejected from the vehicle, shortly before 9 a.m.

"For an unknown reason, Mr. Avila allowed his Nissan to drift toward the center divide guardrail," California Highway Patrol officer Jonathan Gutierrez said. "He allowed the left front of the Nissan to strike the guardrail."

Gutierrez said the Nissan overturned after it hit the guardrail and the driver was ejected, landing in the No. 2 lane.

The CHP said alcohol and drugs were not contributing factors to the collision.

The driver was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, including a broken jaw and ribs, according to the CHP.

All lanes were reopened as of 10 a.m.

In a separate accident about 10:30 a.m. Friday on northbound Highway 101 near Montecito, the driver of a red Ford Expedition allegedly made a rapid lane change, went up an embankment and overturned, according to the CHP.

There were reportedly five people inside the vehicle but no injuries.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.