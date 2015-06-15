Highway 101 Slab Replacement Project Continues in Montecito

A project to replace concrete slabs along Highway 101 between Olive Mill and San Ysidro roads in Montecito will continue this week with the following lane and ramp closures during the overnight hours:

» The No. 2 (right) lane on southbound Highway 101 will be closed from San Ysidro Road to Olive Mill Road on Monday, June 15 through Friday morning, June 19 from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m.

» In addition, the northbound Highway 101 on/off-ramps at San Ysidro Road will be closed Monday night, June 15 through Friday morning, June 19 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

» The No. 2 (right) lane of northbound Highway 101 will be closed from San Ysidro Road to Olive Mill Road Monday, June 15 through Friday morning, June 19 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

» In addition, the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at San Ysidro Road and the southbound on-ramp at Olive Mill Road will be closed Monday night, June 15 through Friday morning, June 19 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, residents may call the District 5 toll free number at 805.568.0858 or visit our website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.